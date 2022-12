A fire broke out at a restaurant in the South Extension Part-II area of south Delhi on Wednesday but no casualty was reported, the fire department said.

According to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg, a call regarding a fire in the Mic Drop restaurant was received at 12.45 p.m. following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“No casualties/injuries were reported so far,” he added.

Further details are awaited

20221221-172805