INDIALIFESTYLE

Fire breaks out in South Delhi PG, no casualty

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out at the top floor of a paying guest (PG) accommodation after two LPG cylinder blasts in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar area on Tuesday, said a fire department official.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire department received a call regarding the incident at around 9.10 a.m. near Gurudwara, Anand Apartment, Gautam Nagar area.

“Acting on the call five, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze is under control,” said Garg.

“Two LPG cylinder blasts in the temporary structure made on the rooftop of a building comprising ground plus three floors. No casualty has been reported as of now,” Garg added.

20230214-133604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kranti Redkar-Wankhede files police complaint over fake chats

    Desperate bid by main accused in Rs 600 crore Punjab scam...

    Srinagar court takes up charge sheet against Farooq Abdullah in JKCA...

    Rahul, Priyanka, Pilot lead farmers’ agitation for Cong