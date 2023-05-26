Some important files were gutted in a fire that broke out at the SSP office in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Friday.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, but police and fire officials said that it could have emanated from a short circuit.

The SSP office is located at Company Bagh in Muzaffarpur. The police personnel present at the spot managed to take out files safely but the bulk of files were gutted.

“We learned about the incident on Friday morning. The fire officials managed to douse the flame. Some files were gutted in the fire mishap. The reason for the incident could be a short circuit,” says Rakesh Kumar, SSP of Muzaffarpur.

In another incident, fire broke out in two adjacent general stores of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Friday morning. Valuables in a tune of Rs 30 lakh were gutted in this mishap.

20230526-115204