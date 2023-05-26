INDIA

Fire breaks out in SSP office of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

NewsWire
0
0

Some important files were gutted in a fire that broke out at the SSP office in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Friday.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, but police and fire officials said that it could have emanated from a short circuit.

The SSP office is located at Company Bagh in Muzaffarpur. The police personnel present at the spot managed to take out files safely but the bulk of files were gutted.

“We learned about the incident on Friday morning. The fire officials managed to douse the flame. Some files were gutted in the fire mishap. The reason for the incident could be a short circuit,” says Rakesh Kumar, SSP of Muzaffarpur.

In another incident, fire broke out in two adjacent general stores of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Friday morning. Valuables in a tune of Rs 30 lakh were gutted in this mishap.

20230526-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Student bodies stage protest in Manipur seeking NRC implementation

    SC notice to UP govt on Owaisi’s plea against bail to...

    Odisha CM dedicates 532 transformed high schools to people

    Sports Minister Thakur felicitates T20 World Cup 2022 winning Indian blind...