Fire breaks out in Vishveshwarayya Bhawan in Patna

A massive fire broke out in Vishveswarayya Bhawan in Patna on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Fire department received a call at 8.30 a.m. about the blaze on a section of sixth and seventh floor of Vishveswarya Bhawan, post which fire engines and hydraulic machine were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Vishveshwarayya Bhawan is a government building housing a number of offices of different departments related to engineering.

At present, the building is under maintenance. A number of labourers, who were present on the said floors, were trapped.

The rescue operation is underway.

The fire official said that the blaze may have broken out due to a short circuit.

