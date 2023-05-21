INDIA

Fire breaks out in west Delhi multiplex

NewsWire
0
0

A major fire broke out in the projector room of Fun Cinema in west Delhi on Sunday, but no injuries were reported as the hall was empty at that time, fire officials said.

The fire department got a call of the incident at 1.12 p.m. with the caller reporting a blaze in the projector room of auditorium no 3, and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire engines took two hours to bring the fire under control. The local police also assisted the fire fighters in the rescue operation.

“Fortunately, at the time when the fire broke out there was no one present in the hall,” a fire official said.

The cause of fire was not yet known while a short circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident.

20230521-163802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BCCI announces the release of ITT for Media Rights to IPL...

    TN Assembly session to conclude on Friday as Covid cases surge

    Aamir Khan plays cricket, talks about sharing a ‘kahani’ on April...

    Fancied players reach final qualifying round of AITA Super Series U-16