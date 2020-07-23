Fire breaks out near Belgium airport terminal

Brussels, July 23 (IANS) A fire broke out near the terminal of Belgium’s Liege Airport, the media reported.

According to the newspaper Sudpresse, firefighters managed to contain the fire, which broke out at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, within an hour, reports Xinhua news agency.

No planes were affected and the personnel was safe, but all flights would remain suspended until further notice, the newspaper added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

Liege Airport is the largest in Belgium in terms of freight and one of the most important in Europe.

The World Health Organization chose the airport as a hub of distribution for medical supplies for Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

