ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fire breaks out on sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein’, no casualties

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out on the sets of a Hindi tele-serial being shot at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was reported from the sets of the serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein’, which was said to be confined to the 2,000 sq ft ground floor of the studio.

Five fire engines, two big hose lines, nine pumps and other equipment were deployed to fight the conflagration. Senior officials were present on the spot to guide the operations.

It was not immediately known whether the serial crew and actors were present on the sets at the time of the incident. Further details are awaited.

The show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ keeps the audience hooked because of the love triangle between Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Virat, portrayed by Neil Bhatt, and Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma.

20230310-175202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Tamil Rockerz’ will have a small opening for a sequel, discloses...

    Nia Sharma oozes oomph in new post, invites ‘precious comments’

    How Vishnu Manchu won MAA vote despite Chiranjeevi backing rival

    ‘Prithviraj’: Why Akshay Kumar replaced Sunny Deol as the lead