A fire broke out on the sets of a Hindi tele-serial being shot at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was reported from the sets of the serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein’, which was said to be confined to the 2,000 sq ft ground floor of the studio.

Five fire engines, two big hose lines, nine pumps and other equipment were deployed to fight the conflagration. Senior officials were present on the spot to guide the operations.

It was not immediately known whether the serial crew and actors were present on the sets at the time of the incident. Further details are awaited.

The show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ keeps the audience hooked because of the love triangle between Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Virat, portrayed by Neil Bhatt, and Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma.

20230310-175202