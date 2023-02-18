WORLD

Fire continues to burn at waste-to-energy facility in Florida

Fire continued to burn at a waste-to-energy facility in Doral, a city in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Miami-Dade County said in a press release that firefighters are working to put out the blaze, which broke out nearly a week ago, reports Xinhua news agency.

“As the firefighters gain greater access to the center of the fire, we anticipate an increase in smoky conditions today,” it said.

The cause of the fire is unclear. And no injuries have been reported.

The county recommended on Friday that nearby residents stay indoors to avoid exposure to the smoky air.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is on site and conducting 24-hour air monitoring for air quality.

The facility was built back in 1985 on land owned by Miami-Dade County.

It is operated by Covanta Energy through a contractual agreement with the county.

It processes more than 1 million tonnes of waste annually, according to the county’s website.

Residents living near the facility have reportedly complained about a terrible smell, trouble breathing, and the incinerator’s effect on property values.

Some have called for it to be shut down.

