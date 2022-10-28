INDIA

Fire destroys houses in J&K village

NewsWire
0
0

Many houses and other structures were destroyed due to a fire on Friday in a village located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

“Fire broke out in Chug village of Pangi valley of Kishtwar district during the night,” the officials said, adding that there were no reports of any loss of human life.

According to the officials, the village is situated along the border with Himachal Pradesh and has a Hindu and Buddhist population

“Kishtwar district administration and the army have despatched relief teams to the area.”

20221028-095005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sports ministry provides financial assistance to Indian swimmers for upcoming meets

    Ex-armyman found dead under mysterious circumstances in MP

    Thackeray to inaugurate two new Mumbai Metro lines on Gudi Padva...

    Will win majority in Goa, but take non-BJP parties along: Congress