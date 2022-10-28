Many houses and other structures were destroyed due to a fire on Friday in a village located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

“Fire broke out in Chug village of Pangi valley of Kishtwar district during the night,” the officials said, adding that there were no reports of any loss of human life.

According to the officials, the village is situated along the border with Himachal Pradesh and has a Hindu and Buddhist population

“Kishtwar district administration and the army have despatched relief teams to the area.”

