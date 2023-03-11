A major fire broke out at a cotton warehouse in Sitakunda on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s seaport city Chattogram, nearly 242-km southeast of capital Dhaka.

No casualties were reported from the fire which occurred at around 10:30 a.m. local time at the warehouse of a local yarn manufacturing company. A total of 11 firefighting units were involved to put out the blaze, according to Abdul Hamid Mia, deputy assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence.

He added that thick smoke billowing out from the warehouse had affected residents in the locality, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cotton and other materials damaged in the fire is yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

