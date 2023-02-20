SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Fire engulfs building in Bangladesh capital; 1 dead, several injured (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

At least one person died after jumping from the 11th floor to escape a deadly fire that engulfed a 13-story apartment building in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, an official said.

Bachchu Miah, Chief of Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s police outpost, told reporters that “the body of a male reached Dhaka Medical College Hospital”.

He said, “We’ve come to know that the victim is one of the four people who jumped off the building in a bid to save themselves from the blaze.”

He added that three other persons are receiving treatment at the hospital in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire broke out on the 6th floor of the building, and the inferno subsequently went on to engulf other floors of it.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, was not immediately known.

Firefighters rushed to the spot on receipt of information and brought the fire under control after four hours of relentless efforts.

At least 22 people were evacuated from the building in Dhaka’s diplomatic area Gulshan.

20230220-074602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salt’s unbeaten 88 guides England to series-levelling win against Pakistan

    Will Zafar Naqvi become next victim of journalist witch-hunt? (Opinion)

    Imran says ‘no question’ of any deal with govt as political...

    Massive pro-Imran protests staged across Pakistan