Fire erupts at Gurugram mall, no casualties

A fire erupted at the Global Foyer mall located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram on Saturday, a fire official said, adding that there were no casualties.

According to reports, the fire erupted on the first and second floors of the mall around 4 a.m.

Smoke was seen billowing out and fire tenders rescued two security guards who were stuck on the sixth floor.

Smoke also spread all across the two high-end car showrooms situated inside the mall but there was no damage to the vehicles.

A few window panes of the mall were also melted in the incident.

Fire Service personnel were pressed into action to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it could be due to a short-circuit on the first floor, the official said.

