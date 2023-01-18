INDIA

Fire erupts at NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur, blaze visible from Noida

A massive fire broke out at the NTPC Eco Park in South-East Delhi’s Badarpur area on Wednesday evening. However, no casualties have been reported till the time of filing this report.

The blaze was even visible from many kilometres away in Noida.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, a call about the fire at the NTPC Eco Park was received at 5.40 p.m. on Wednesday following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The flames were doused by 10 p.m. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained. As of now, it seems that someone lit a fire in a vacant land,” said the official.

