A fire broke out at a chemical godown in the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday, a fire department official said.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 3.05 a.m. in a chemical factory at MangolPuri Industrial Area Phase 1 in west Delhi after which as many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into the service.

As the fire was massive, six more fire tenders were sent to the said location. “The inferno was brought under control within nearly fours at around 6.50 a.m.,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the police said that the fire incident came under the jurisdiction of the Raj Park area.

“It was a godown in which due to short circuit the incident occurred. Some chemicals used to clean and wash shoes were stored there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

He said there were no injuries or casualties in the incident as only the watchman of the godown was there at the time of incident. “An investigation of the incident is underway,” he added.

