INDIALIFESTYLE

Fire guts Palghar studio where Tunisha Sharma was found dead

NewsWire
0
0

A mystery fire gutted a film shooting studio, where television actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead five months ago, officials said here on Saturday.

According to an official, the fire was detected around midnight at the Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai town, around 40 kms from Mumbai.

The fire brigade teams from Vasai and Virar were rushed to battle the conflagration which was finally doused around 4 a.m. today, said the official.

There was nobody in the studio at that hour and hence no casualties have been reported, though the cause of the blaze or the extent of the damage to the shooting locale is not known.

It maybe recalled that on December 24, 2022, actress Tunisha Sharma, 21, was found hanging in a washroom of one of the sets during the shooting of the serial, ‘Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, sparking a massive furore in entertainment circles.

A day later, her boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide and was granted bail in March, after nearly three months in jail.

20230513-161405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jubin Nautiyal releases devotional track ‘Mere Bhole Nath’ ahead of Maha...

    ‘It’s about confidence’, says Jaishankar on Rahul’s ‘arrogant’ remark

    Kangana calls Aamir Khan ‘bechara’ after he praised her at event

    Debattama Saha learns Braj language for her role in ‘Mithai’