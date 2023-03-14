SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Fire guts shanties in Dhaka

A massive fire ripped through one of the largest slums in Dhaka, destroying at least 100 shanties.

Fire Service Headquarters Duty Officer Rashed Bin Khalid told journalists that the fire erupted at around 7.50 p.m. on Monday and it soon engulfed an area with hundreds of shanties in the slum, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said firefighting units rushed to the spot after receiving information and doused the fire at around 10.10 p.m.

The slum, called Kunipara, in Dhaka’s Tejgaon industrial area, is home to many poor residents.

According to the officer, at least 100 shanties made of scrap sheet iron, plastic and cardboard were destroyed fully or partially in the fire.

The official said they have not yet determined the exact cause of the blaze.

No casualties have been reported.

Fires are common in Dhaka’s slums where hundreds of thousands of people are crammed in shacks along rails and waterways.

