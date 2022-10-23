ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fire in Andhra theatre as Prabhas’ fans burst firecrackers

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after fans of actor Prabhas burst firecrackers during the screening of his film.

The incident occured in Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari district.

Displaying overenthusiasm, fans of Prabhas burst firecrackers during the screening of his movie ‘Billa’ in Venkatramana theatre.

They resorted to this to celebrate Prabhas’ birthday. However, the seats in the theatre caught fire. With flames spreading fast, the audience ran out in panic.

Fortunately there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished by theatre employees with the help of some people watching the film.

‘Billa’ starring Prabhas and his uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju, who passed away recently, was re-released in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mark Prabhas’ birthday.

However, the actor of ‘Baahubali’ fame is not celebrating his birthday this year due to Raju’s death.

‘Billa’ which features Anushka Shetty in the female lead was first released in 2009. It was produced under Krishnam Raju’s own banner ‘Gopikrishna Movies’.

20221023-144805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan Johar on Alia’s pregnancy: “Alia, to me, is equal to...

    Ranveer on ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’: Every aspect has been a bull’s eye

    Sanjay Gagnani on being tagged as a ‘Villainero’ by fans

    Trivikram, Mahesh Babu’s ‘#SSMB28’ to go on floors soon