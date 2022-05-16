A fire broke out at a PVC manufacturing factory at Delhi’s Narela on Monday evening but there were no casualties, the Fire Department said.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the fire incident at 8.18 p.m. after which 14 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Brijendra Kumar Yadav informed that the factory belongs to Mukesh Gupta who has rented out its first and second floors to Vivek who runs the factory of making PVC soles in the name of V.K. Enterprises in which some chemicals are also used.

“There were 10 workers in the factory and all have come out safely,” he said.

As the factory was using some chemical compounds, people in the vicinity of the building complained of itchy eyes.

The incident comes just three days after 27 people were killed in a major fire incident at Mundka area.

