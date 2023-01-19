WORLD

Fire in Armenian military barracks kills 15 servicemen

At least 15 servicemen were killed in a fire that broke out in the barracks that belong to a unit of the Armenian Armed Forces, the country’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Three other servicemen were seriously injured and have been hospitalised, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

The fire broke out at 12.30 a.m. on Thursda in the barracks of the engineering and sniper company of a military unit.

The Ministry said that the fire, which completely burned down a building with an area of 104 square metres, had been extinguished by early Thursday morning.

It did not however, mention the cause of the blaze.

A local TV channel said the commander of Armenia’s second corps was sacked because of this tragedy.

