Fire in BSNL exchange in Chennai, connectivity hit

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) A fire in the Harbour Telephone Exchange of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on Thursday has affected mobile, landline and broadband connectivity in that area, the state-run telecommunications company said.

According to the statement issued here, restoration activities are being undertaken on war footing but it may take a week’s time to restore the services.

The exchange has 35,000 capacity with 29,000 working lines and 3,000 broadband connections.

No human causalities are reported and the fire was doused after ten fire engines and nearly hundred fire men were pressed into service.

The fire is suspected to have emanated from the first floor, which was locked, BSNL said.

The cables in the exchange room were gutted completely before the fire was extinguished.

–IANS

vj/vd