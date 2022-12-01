INDIA

Fire in cars, bikes parked outside Delhi cinema

NewsWire
A massive fire broke out in vehicles including cars and bikes parked opposite West End cinema, 12 Tooti Chowk in the Sadar Bazar area of Delhi.

A senior fire brigade official said that they got a call about the incident at around 6.20 p.m. After getting the call the fire department sent four fire engines to the spot. The fire fighters took an hour to bring the fire under control. By 8 p.m. the fire was totally under control.

The local police also assisted the fire officials.

“Fire had broken out in seven cars parked there and in a few two wheelers. The cause of the fire is not yet known. All the vehicles were damaged in the incident,” said the fire official.

20221201-205004

