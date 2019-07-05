Fire in Delhi hospital, patients shifted

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) A fire broke out briefly at an operation theatre at a government-run hospital here on Friday, leading to the rescue of half-a-dozen patients, authorities said. The fire was put out within five minutes.

The fire started at around 9.20 a.m. in the Employees State Insurance Model Hospital at Basai Darapur and was doused in five minutes by seven fire tenders.

The fire erupted in a surgical machine and spread to the ceiling of the operation theatre, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

Around six patients were rescued and shifted to another ward, the official said.

–IANS

