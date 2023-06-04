INDIA

Fire in Delhi madarsa, around 100 rescued, two firefighters injured

NewsWire
0
0

Around 100 girls and teachers were rescued through the roof after a fire broke out at a madarsa-cum-hostel in east Delhi on Sunday evening, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that at 5.41 p.m., a call regarding a fire in a metre at a madarsa in Gali no-6, New Brijpuri near Jagatpuri police station was received and a total of 17 fire tenders were been rushed to the spot.

“Madarsa fire has been doused completely. It was madarsa-cum-hostel and around 100 girls and teachers were there… all were safely rescued/evacuted through roof to other buildings. There were two cylinders blasts leading to two firemen getting injured,” he said.

“As the road was very narrow, the fire tenders also faced difficulties to reach the scene. Building comprised of ground plus five floors and the fire was restricted only on ground floor by team DFS otherwise it would have been a disaster if it spread to the upper floors,” Garg added.

20230604-211002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Does your job offer you a Hybrid Workplace

    Covid vaccine for children by December: K’taka Minister

    ‘Warm and Friendly Person’: TCS condoles Cyrus Mistry’s demise

    Assam man arrested over murdering his child