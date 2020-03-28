Fire in furniture shop at Shaheen Bagh, no casualties

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A fire broke out in a furniture shop in Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi on Sunday night. The shop was burnt to ashes, however, no casulaties were reported, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg told IANS the fire broke out in a furniture shop here which is surrounded by residential area. Fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the situation soon.

South Eastern District DCP R.P. Meena said, “Dilshad, Mohd Sabir and Naushad run the furniture shop. Almost 400-500 locals were trying to douse the fire. Delhi Fire vehicles reached and took control of the fire on time.”

“It is expected that the loss due to fire is of about Rs 4 lakh,” he said.

–IANS

hindi-rt/