Fire in LIC suburban office, critical IT assets safe, no casualties (Ld)

A major fire broke out on the second floor of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)’s suburban office in Vile Parle West around dawn on Saturday.

The blaze was noticed around 6.40 a.m. on the upper floor of the ground-plus 2-storied LIC Jeevan Seva building which houses the SSS Divisional Office.

It was closed at that hour due the weekend holiday, and no casualties were reported as the flames were restricted to the second floor only.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and other agencies rushed to spot and are battling the conflagration in the midst of a semi-residential locality.

“The data center of the LIC, which is housed nearby, is safe and precautionary measures have been taken to protect our IT assets,” a spokesperson said later.

He added that all critical IT assets for providing service to customers have adequate Disaster Recovery set up in place and hence there would not be any problem in providing services to customers.

The cause of the blaze – which enveloped the surroundings in a cloud of thick smoke and affected traffic movements on the road adjacent – is not known.

