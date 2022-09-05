INDIA

Fire in Lucknow hotel, many feared trapped

A major fire broke out in the Levana hotel in Hazratganj area of the state capital on Monday morning.

Several persons, including employees and guests received burn injuries, even as fire tenders were trying to douse the flames.

Fire personnel broke open the glass panes to rescue those trapped inside. Several guests complained of severe suffocation since the smoke was filling the rooms.

More than 20 people are still trapped inside.

Ambulances have also been called in and nearby hospitals have been put on alert.

The hotel has a narrow approach road which is causing problem in relief and rescue operations.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Further details are awaited.

