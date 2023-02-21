INDIA

Fire in maternity ward of MP govt hospital, no casualty reported

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out in the maternity ward of a government-run hospital here causing panic among the patients and their attendants. The blaze was doused and no casualty was reported, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire erupted at around 10.30 p.m. Monday.

There were over 85 newborns along with their mothers admitted in the maternity ward when the fire broke out.

District Collector Avi Prashad said all patients (babies and mothers) were safely evacuated. They all were shifted to another ward. He said, prima-facie it appears a short-circuit caused the fire, an inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

“Soon after the fire was reported, all women and children admitted in the ward were safely evacuated. Nobody suffered any injury in the incident. An inquiry has been ordered in the matter,” Prasad added.

Sources told IANS that the entire maternity ward was filled with smoke causing panic among the patients. The situation became critical for some pregnant women as they felt labour pain at the time when everyone was rushing to save their lives.

As per reports, mothers and their newborn babies who were admitted in the affected ward were shifted under a tin-shade ward, which caused skirmishes between the hospital administration and their people.

20230221-105406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Productivity paranoia making hybrid work unsustainable: Microsoft

    Industrialist Cyrus Mistry killed in Maha road crash, govt orders probe...

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal end season rock-bottom as Bengaluru sign...

    ‘Chaand Baaliyan’ singer Aditya explains why the song is an instant...