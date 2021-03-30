Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in a strip plaza on Hurontario Street that occured on Sunday night.

Crews arrived on the scene to find “heavy fire and smoke coming from two units,” the service said in a social media post.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire and Peel Regional Police were on scene to conduct an investigation, salvage and overhaul.

Hurontario Street north and south from King Street to Dundas Street was closed.

Police asked residents to use other routes.

Two businesses, X-L Shawarma and Just Incredible! Wig Shop, sustained serious damages according to media reports.