A massive fire broke out in a pipe godown in the Hallu Sarai area near Kotwali Police Station in Sambhal.

According to the police, no casualties have been reported in the incident that took place on Wednesday evening.

The police spokesman said, “The fire had started from the plastic water pipes lying in an open area. We also contacted various fire stations and fire tenders were called in to douse the flames before they could spread to the adjoining residential areas.”

It took almost two hours to bring the fire under control. The nearby houses have been vacated. The families are safe.

Appropriate action will be taken in the matter after consultation with the SDM, the spokesman added.

20230309-085202