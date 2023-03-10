The major fire that broke out at a market complex in Jagannath Dham Puri has been brought under control after more than 30 hours, an official said on Friday.

According to sources, the fire first broke out at the Laxmi market complex on Wednesday evening and then spread to other shops and floors in the building.

This was the biggest fire-fighting operation carried out in the history of Odisha, fire service DG, Santosh Upadhyay said.

“A very long, risky and difficult fire-fighting operation that lasted for more than 30 hours was carried out to douse the fire. We will provide cash rewards to the fire personnel engaged in the operation to encourage them,” he added.

He also informed that a multi-departmental committee under the chairmanship of Puri sub-collector has been formed to investigate the incident.

Notably, the market complex was functioning without taking any fire safety measures.

About 120 personnel from the fire service and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were engaged in the operation, said chief fire officer of Puri, Ramesh Majhi.

The operation lasted for a long time because there was only one gate to enter and exit from the market complex. Plywood pieces along with flex materials fixed on the walls helped the fire to spread from one floor to another, Majhi said.

“We dug a hole in the backside wall of the market complex and sprayed water from the hole. Due to the effort, we were able to control the fire,” the fire officer said.

Over 130 devotees and tourists from Pune and Nasik area of Maharashtra have been rescued safely.

Food, shelter and other assistance is being provided to them, he said.

