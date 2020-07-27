Fire in Sadar Bazar, 13 fire tenders rushed

New Delhi, 27 July (IANS) A fire was reported in a building in Sadar Bazaar in Delhi on Monday as 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

“A call was received around 10 am about fire in shops in Sadar Bazar area. A total of 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Building comprised of G+2, material used is plastic. Fire is under control, no causality reported,” said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.

“The building was used as a godown for plastic toys and goods. Some shops were also affected by the fire,” said a senior police officer.

–IANS

