INDIA

Fire kills 7 in Delhi’s Gokalpuri

By NewsWire
0
0

At least seven people were charred to death in a major fire that broke out at Gokalpuri village of the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, they received a call about the fire incident around 1.00 a.m. near pillar no 12, Gokalpuri village in north east Delhi following which 13 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“Seven charred bodies have been recovered from the huts,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

He said that the fire spread to over 60 huts, adding that the situation is now under control.

20220312-091403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.