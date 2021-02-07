A minor fire broke out in an area adjacent to the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) campus near Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Okhla barrack here, about 70 metres away from the boundary wall of the Okhla metro station. However, no casualty was reported, officials said on Sunday.

The blaze broke out on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Later, it spread to a nearby slum and a scrapyard and then to the CISF campus.

As soon as the fire reached the CISF unit, the night sentry immediately informed the CISF and Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials.

Subsequently, the barrack’s guard quarters and dog kennel were also evacuated in time.

Fire officials were pressed into the service to douse the flames.

No damage was however, reported in the incident.

Further, investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, officials said.

–IANS

