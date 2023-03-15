A fire broke out at Cyber Crime police station in Delhi’s Rohini on Wednesday, said a fire department official.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze at the Rohini cyber crime police station in Sector 17 was received around 3.15 p.m. following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

“The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and it was doused by 3.45 p.m,” said a senior fire official.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained while some documents and other material kept on the ground floor of the police station are said to have caught fire, the official added.

