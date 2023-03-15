INDIA

Fire reported at Cyber Crime police station in Delhi’s Rohini

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out at Cyber Crime police station in Delhi’s Rohini on Wednesday, said a fire department official.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze at the Rohini cyber crime police station in Sector 17 was received around 3.15 p.m. following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

“The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and it was doused by 3.45 p.m,” said a senior fire official.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained while some documents and other material kept on the ground floor of the police station are said to have caught fire, the official added.

20230315-190402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP Muslim family of 18 returns to Hindutva

    ‘By September or just after we may have vaccine for children’

    TN engineering semester exams to commence from May 25

    ‘DID Super Moms’ judges blown away by pregnant performer’s act