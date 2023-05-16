INDIA

Fire reported in West Delhi building, 8 rescued

Eight people were rescued after a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in West Delhi, a fire department official said on Tuesday.

Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Services, said that a call regarding the blaze in Subhash Nagar area was received at around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

“A total of two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within hours,” said Garg.

“The fire was in electronic meter board and tyre at ground floor and eight persons were rescued safely from first, second and third floor using ladder and through the house windows,” he added

