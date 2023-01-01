INDIALIFESTYLE

Fire tragedy: Delhi Police to check fire NOC of old age home (2nd Ld)

After two senior citizens were killed in a fire in an old age home in Delhi’s Greater Kailash-2, the police said on Sunday that they will check the fire no objection certificate (NOC) of the centre.

Two women were killed while 17 others were rescued after the fire broke out in the centre on Sunday morning.

Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that they were checking about the NOC.

The deceased were identified as Kanchan Arora (86) and Kamal (92).

The fire department rescued Avatar Kaur (86), Sarifa (59), Alizabeth (69), Nayan Saha (89) and 13 other women.

According to the information, the fire department got a call about the fire at around 5.15 a.m. after which four fire engines were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was on second and third floor of the building. An old age care centre was being run there. Two persons were killed in the incident and many were rescued from the site,” said the fire official.

Meanwhile, the local police team also reached the spot and helped the fire fighters in the rescue operation.

The police said that around 17 injured were removed to a nearby hospital by them.

The rescue operation was still going on. The fire department said that the fire was under control.

The cause of fire was not yet known while a short circuit was suspected.

