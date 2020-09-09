Firearms seized in J&K meant to fuel terror: DIG (Ld)

Srinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) A consignment of firearms seized from a truck near the Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was meant to fuel terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, South Kashmir Range DIG Atul Goel said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the Deputy Inspector General of Police said: “On the basis of a specific input, security forces stopped a truck at the Jawahar Tunnel and seized the weapons, including M-4 carbine and AK rifle, besides six Chinese pistols.”

“The consignment was meant to fuel terrorism in Kashmir and it is possible that the pistols were meant to be used to make new terror recruitments.”

Meanwhile, police said that two terrorists of banned Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) — identified as Bilal Ahmad Kuttay and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, both of south Kashmir’s Shopian district — were arrested on Tuesday night and arms and ammunition seized from the truck.

“Based on credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition with them and moving in a vehicle towards Srinagar from Jammu, the Kulgam police set up a joint chekcpoint along with 9RR and CRPF near the Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund in Kulgam,” police said.

“A truck bearing registration no JK22B-1737 was intercepted. Search and questioning of the suspects led to seizure of one AK assault rifle with two magazines and 59 rounds, one M4 carbine with three magazines and 90 rounds, and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines and 84 rounds.”

Police said that sustained interrogation of the two suspects revealed that they were involved in terror activities and provided support to terror organisations.

Police has registered an FIR and is investigating further.

–IANS

zi/tsb