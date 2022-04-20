INDIA

Firebrand leaders were not seen in religious marches, says JD-U MLC

NewsWire
0
9

JD-U MLC Gulam Rasool Balyavi took a dig at BJP firebrand leader and union minister Giriraj Singh and said that his statement looks like he is insulting the eternal religion of the world.

Following communal violence in some parts of the country during Hanuman Jayanti, Giriraj Singh said that the Hindu community is under threat in the country.

“He is a firebrand leader and minister in the union government but neither he nor any members of his family participated in the religious march. Keeping this in view, how could he say that Hindu community is under threat,” Balyavi said.

“I believe none of the religions in the country is under threat. The post of some people is under threat. Their government is under threat and hence those people have religion under threat,” Balyavi said.

“In every religious march, we should observe how many leaders or their family members are involved in it. They are provoking people through poisonous statements to create religious disturbance in the society,” he said.

“In the last few days, some people had created communal tension in the country but no incident of violence took place in Bihar. The Bihar government is capable of treating those elements if they create a communal ruckus here,” Balyavi said.

“The people of the country understand the politics of these leaders. In the last few days, some leaders are doing politics over Azan, Hanuman, Ram and Loudspeaker. The basic idea is to divert attention from the real issues of unemployment, price rise of commodities, fuel prices etc,” he said.

