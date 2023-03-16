INDIA

Firecracker explosion: Stalin announces Rs 3L relief to families of victims

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of two women, who died in the firecracker blast in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of Rs 1 lakh to the injured person.

An explosion took place at a firecracker unit in Nagadasampatti village in Dharmapuri district.

Two women, K. Muniammal (65) of Nagadasampatti village and B. Palaniammal (50) of Salem, died in the explosion. P. Sivalingam (47) suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to Dharmapuri district hospital.

A fourth person, Chinna Ponnu escaped unhurt as he had gone outside the room in which the explosion took place.

Police said the firecracker unit of 15ft by 15ft had a cement roof and was owned by R. Saravanan. According to the police, the fire was caused by friction when the workers were working with an inflammable chemical.

Police sources told IANS that they were checking whether the unit has a valid licence, but added that the unit was functioning around the clock.

20230316-155804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vini Mahajan takes over as Secy, Drinking Water, Asok Kumar new...

    All UP schools, colleges to have Aarogya Vatika

    Pollution: Over 5,800 vehicles challaned for violating GRAP Stage 3

    Kareena reacts to Ananya’s ‘Poo’ avatar, calls her ‘PHAT’