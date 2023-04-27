INDIA

Fired from job, bouncer demands extortion from owner

A crime unit of the Gurugram Police has arrested a bouncer for allegedly threatening and demanding extortion from an ‘Ahata’ owner, police said.

The accused was identified as Anuj, who used to work as a bouncer at the same ‘Ahata’ located near Hong Kong Market Sector-57 but was reportedly fired by the owner for his rude behaviour towards customers.

“The suspect was arrested near Hong Kong Bazar Sector-57, Gurugram. A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession. The suspect threatened and tried to extort money from the victim but was nabbed by the police,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC at Sector-56 Police Station.

