Fired Twitter employees carrying boxes outside its HQ was ‘fake’

As Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal in a dramatic style, two men carrying boxes were seen outside the entrance of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, claiming they have been laid off by Musk. One of them, however, turned out to be a fake employee, at least.

One man “Rahul Ligma” identified himself as a software engineer at Twitter, who later turned out to be someone whose name does not even exist in Twitter’s Slack or email system.

There is also no evidence that the employee exists on LinkedIn, reports The Verge.

After seeing these two men with boxes in their hands, several media outlets had earlier reported that laid-off Twitter employees were leaving the Twitter building.

Musk poked fun at media outlets, tweeting: “One of the best trolls ever.”

Ligma told media persons that it makes him worry about the future of our democracy… the future of celebrity conservatorship”.

“Michelle Obama wouldn’t have happened if Elon Musk owned Twitter. Obama in 2008 wouldn’t have happened without Elon Musk owning Twitter,” he was quoted as saying.

“I even own a Tesla, man. I’m a big fan of clean energy, climate change, even free speech,” Ligma told media persons.

Musk fired Agrawal, Segal, the company’s policy chief Vijaya Gadde; Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsel; and chief customer officer Sarah Personette.

The executives Musk fired were set to receive handsome payouts.

