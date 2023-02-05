Fire crews continued to battle a large-scale wildfire in Cuba’s eastern province of Holguin, local media has reported.

The blaze raged across the mountainous region of El Prado on Saturday, some 800 km east of the capital Havana, burning over 1,000 hectares of forest, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by Granma daily newspaper.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, yet an emergency evacuation plan is underway in nearby mountainous rural communities.

The fire comes as a severe and prolonged drought continues to affect eastern Cuba.

