SCI-TECHWORLD

Firefox, Tumblr team up to support Mastodon social network

NewsWire
0
0

Firefox and Tumblr have teamed up to support Mastodon, the open-source social network, amid Elon Musk’s efforts to disparage the rival platform.

On December 16, Twitter suspended Mastodon’s @joinmastodon account after it shared a link to the newly-registered Mastodon account of @ElonJet, an account that broadcasts public flight path data of Elon Musk’s private jet, which was previously suspended from the micro-blogging platform itself.

According to The Guardian, Musk admitted the apparent move to prevent Twitter users from migrating was an error.

Musk said, “that one was a mistake,” on a Twitter live stream with a former intern.

Mastodon has jumped from approximately 300K monthly active users to 2.5 mn, which includes journalists, political figures, writers, actors and organisations, between October and November.

Firefox developer Mozilla disagrees with Musk’s view and has joined the rush to create a presence on the platform, according to the report.

The company announced that it would begin to run a Mastodon “instance”, one of the decentralised servers upon which the social network rests.

“Our intention is to contribute to the healthy and sustainable growth of a federated social space that doesn’t just operate but thrives on its own terms, independent of profit- and control-motivated tech firms,” Steve Teixeira, chief product officer at Mozilla was quoted as saying.

A Mastodon instance is similar to an email service provider — all users will need to join one instance but can communicate with users on others once they have, the report added.

Moreover, Tumblr, a microblogging and social networking website also said that it will begin supporting the technology in the near future, according to founder Matt Mullenwegg.

Tumblr is also “dealing with waves of users right now”, said the report.

20221226-120401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung Wallet expands to 13 new markets

    Terra Luna cryptocurrency collapses 98%, investors lose life savings

    1 in 9 adults struggled with mental health amid Covid

    Half-way through, NCAP shows sign of hope