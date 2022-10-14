Italian Lorenzo Musetti lit up the Firenze Open on Friday when he produced a stunning display to beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2 and reach the semifinals on home soil, here.

In front of a packed Italian crowd, the 20-year-old opened his shoulders to fire an array of winners against the American, striking 23 winners to earn his 26th tour-level win of the season in 77 minutes at the ATP 250 event.

The third seed, who has already qualified for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, will next face top-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime or eighth-seeded American Brandon Nakashima in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Musetti is aiming to win his second tour-level title this week at the hard-court event, having triumphed on clay in Hamburg in June.

In other action, Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer defeated Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-2 to reach his third tour-level semifinal of the season. The 24-year-old, who is up to No.79 in the ATP Live Rankings, fired 27 winners to improve to 2-0 in his ATP Head2Head series against Carballes Baena.

Ymer will next play J.J. Wolf after the American edged seventh seed Alexander Bublik 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in two hours and 14 minutes. With his victory, Wolf has advanced to his first tour-level semifinal and is up to No.63 in the ATP Live Rankings.

