Fireworks warehouse explosion leaves 5 dead in Mexico

At least five people died after an explosion in a fireworks warehouse and shop in the municipality of Xiutetelco of the central Mexican state of Puebla, local authorities have said.

Javier Aquino, head of the Puebla Secretariat of the Interior, said at a press conference on Wednesday that as a result of the explosion on Tuesday, three people died at the site and later two others died from severe burns at a local hospital.

After the explosion in the community of Las Antenas, the area was secured and no other homes were affected, Xinhua news agency reported, citing state authorities.

Aquino said the owner of the shop and two of his children were killed at the site of the explosion.

The official also clarified that the warehouse did have the permits to operate issued by the Ministry of National Defense.

The causes of the explosion are unknown at the moment and the Puebla Attorney General’s Office has initiated an investigation to determine who is responsible.

20231115162665