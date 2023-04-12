INDIA

Firing at Military Station in Punjab’s Bathinda, 4 killed (Ld)

A firing incident inside Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station killed four people, the Army said on Wednesday.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) South West Command confirmed the firing incident, which took place at 4.35 a.m. inside the station.

In a statement, the Army said, “Firing was reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda military station. The mil Stn Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed.

“Search operations, are in progress.

“Four Fatal casualties reported, further details being ascertained.”

20230412-101602

