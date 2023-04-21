INDIA

Firing in Delhi’s Saket court: Woman critical; suspect identified, say sources

NewsWire
0
0

A woman, who was shot at in Delhi’s Saket court complex on Friday, is said to be critical and sources in the police said that the attacker has been identified.

According to the sources, the woman was at lawyers’ block in the Court complex when three to four rounds were fired.

The woman sustained gunshot wounds in the abdomen.

“The woman was taken to AIIMS hospital and currently, her condition is reported to be critical,” said a police official.

However, the accused, after firing at the woman, fled from the spot.

As per sources, the accused has been identified and is said to be a history-sheeter.

“It is suspected that there was some money dispute between the victim and the accused,” said the sources.

“A police team has arrived at the crime scene and it is scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and to trace the accused,” said the police official.

A question has been raised again on the security checks, after the man entered the court premises with a weapon despite metal detectors and frisking by the security officials.

20230421-113605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Downward trend in Telangana’s Covid count continues

    Constellation of 75 student satellites getting ready in India

    IPL 2023: Curran-captained Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bowl first...

    Delhi HC dismisses appeals against CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy