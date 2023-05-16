INDIA

Firing in UP court, 2 undertrials injured

Two undertrials, accused in the murder of wrestler Badal Yadav, were attacked in broad daylight in a Jaunpur court on Tuesday when attackers opened fire on them.

The undertrials, Surya Prakash and Mithilesh Giri, were seriously injured in the incident and have been admitted to a local hospital and have now been referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment.

Soon after the attack, the lawyers present in the court premises caught hold of the attackers and thrashed them before handing them over to the police. One of the attackers is said to be Shrawan, brother of the slain wrestler.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area, said a police spokesman.

