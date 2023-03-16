A 70-year-old man opened fire at a legal rival outside the Delhi Finance Commissioner’s office here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, at around 11.15 a.m., K.K. Sharma opened fire with his licenced firearm at Pradeep Behel outside the office.

“An arbitration matter was underway regarding PanchDeep Housing Society, Vikas Puri and today Sharma, a resident of the society, lost the case against Behel and others,” said a senior police official.

“When Behel was sitting outside having tea from a tea stall, suddenly, Sharma appeared and fired 2-3 shots. Behel is safe and out of danger,” said the official.

Police said that legal action has been initiated and the accused has been apprehended.

