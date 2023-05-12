SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Firing incidents reported when Imran prepared to leave IHC premises

Islamabad police have launched a search operation after two firing incidents were reported from near the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News quoted the capital police department’s spokesperson as saying on Friday.

The police said that unidentified assailants resorted to firing at police officers in the G-11 and G-13 areas of the federal capital. Police officers were safe in both firing incidents.

The spokesperson said that a search operation has been launched in the adjacent areas of the IHC following the firing incidents. It was learnt that unidentified persons opened fire near a graveyard and a street near the high court’s building.

It is pertinent to mention here that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is still present at the IHC and waiting for security clearance from the police, ARY News reported.

The firing incidents were reported when Imran Khan prepared to leave the IHC premises after securing bail in different cases on Friday, ARY News reported.

The former premier was not given security clearance for travelling on the Islamabad route. Islamabad police said that they did not receive orders from the higher authorities and they cannot provide security clearance for the route.

Rangers personnel have been deployed outside the IHC’s courtroom again, whereas, the security of the high court’s building has also been enhanced.

